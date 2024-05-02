WATCH TV LIVE

Taiwan: 14 Chinese Military Jets Crossed Strait's Median

Thursday, 02 May 2024 09:48 PM EDT

Taiwan's defense ministry said Friday that it detected 14 Chinese military aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait's median line in the past 24 hours.

The median line used to serve as an unofficial border between the sides, but Chinese military aircraft now regularly cross it. China said it does not recognize the line's existence. 

On Saturday, Taiwan reported renewed Chinese military activity near the island with 12 aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, a day after Secretary State Antony Blinken ended a visit to China.

The U.S. is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties. Blinken said he had stressed the "critical importance" of maintaining peace and stability across the strait while in China.

Democratically governed Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects those claims.

Taiwan's defense ministry said that from 9:30 a.m. Saturday local time it detected 22 Chinese military aircraft, including Su-30 fighters, of which 12 had crossed the median line to Taiwan's north and center.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


