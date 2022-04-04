Taiwan Studying Ukrainian Drone Use to Create Own 'Fleet'

Taiwanese officials are studying the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones in battling the Russian military in hopes of developing their own fleet that could be used during a potential a Chinese invasion.

“Regardless of whether it is for military or civilian use, it is highly necessary for us to speed up our development of drones as it will be an important matter for the next generation,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen told the South China Morning Post last Sunday while visiting the site of a proposed research facility for artificial intelligence and drone technology.

The island nation has received threats by mainland China to reclaim it as part of the communist state recently, finding itself in a similar situation as Ukraine did before Russia invaded in February.

According to the publication, Tsai said the government-funded top weapons developer, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, would be working with local developers on creating a fleet of state-of-the-art drones that could aid the island if China makes a military move.

The idea of drones standing up to China in Taiwan’s defense, comes from a white paper published by the Rand Corporation think tank, and commissioned by the U.S. Air Force’s Warfighting Integration Capability Team, Forbes reported in September 2021.

The idea is that a large group of drones could create a “targeting mesh” using short and long-range weapons up to 1,000 nautical miles away from the area of operation to secure airspace.

Because it would be comprised of low-cost drones, which could be replenished at a faster rate than the enemy could take them out with missile inventories, it could be effective against a superior military power, the article said.

Business Insider reported this week that Ukrainian special forces used quad bikes and drones to successfully ambush a 40-mile Russian mechanized column near the Ukrainian town of Ivankiv as it was heading to attack the capital city of Kyiv.

"This one little unit in the night destroyed two or three vehicles at the head of this convoy, and after that, it was stuck. They stayed there two more nights and [destroyed] many vehicles," Lt. Col. Yaroslav Honchar said in the article.

With just a compliment of 30, the unit also mounted an attack on a Russian supply depot, halting the advance of the Russian units.

Taiwan is hoping the development of such units there could yield a similar result if China moves on them.