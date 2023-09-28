Taiwan Reveals 'Narwhal' Sub to Counter China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen celebrated a milestone in national defense with the introduction of the island's first domestically built military submarine, set to thwart China's regional ambitions and bolster security amid rising tensions.

"Even if there are risks, and no matter how many challenges there are, Taiwan must take this step and allow the self-reliant national defense policy to grow and flourish on our land," Tsai said at the unveiling ceremony, as reported by CBS News.

Chinese President Xi Jinping derided the project as a misuse of the "hard-earned money of people in Taiwan," according to the Washington Examiner.

BBC News reported that Taiwan's $1.5 billion submarine, called "Haikun" or "Narwhal," is undergoing tests currently and is set to join the navy in 2024.

The submarine is the inaugural vessel of an eight-submarine plan. It will complement two submarines acquired from the Netherlands in the 1980s.

China claims Taiwan as a renegade province, aiming for reunification. Escalating tensions with Xi's renewed reunification pledges raise fears of military conflict.

"The reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait must and will be realized," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Thursday.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party "authorities have clung stubbornly to the separatist position for 'Taiwan independence,' squandered hard-earned money of people in Taiwan, and sought to create antagonism and confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, which will only undermine cross-strait peace and stability," she said.

Taiwanese officials hope that the submarine, the first of its eight-unit class, will enable Taiwanese forces to resist Chinese efforts to constrict the island during a crisis.

Taiwanese Admiral Huang Shu-kuang said in an interview with Nikkei Asia, "The aim is to counter China's efforts to encircle Taiwan for an invasion, attack, or blockade."

Chinese officials imply their recent military actions serve as a rebuke to Tsai and the DPP, rooted in an anti-authoritarian "pro-independence" movement that emerged in opposition to the Chinese nationalist government's refuge in Taiwan after the Communist Revolution.

As Taiwan's presidential election in January approaches, Tsai's allies believe Beijing won't provoke a major conflict, fearing it could harm their interests.

"The historical lesson is that the more China adopts a forceful way of intervening in our election, it's going to backfire, and I think the Chinese leaders know that very well," Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Thursday. "So it's not likely for them to do anything major to threaten Taiwan or anything so visible that the Taiwanese people understand that they are trying to intervene in our election."

In the meantime, Tsai is racing to deploy the submarine alongside Taiwan's older pair by 2025.

"After today's naming and launch ceremony, we will continue to complete the equipment installation, testing, and sea trials of the prototype ship," Tsai said. "In 2025, with this submarine and the two Stegosaurus-class submarines currently in service in the navy, Taiwan will have three submarines with full combat capabilities."

The submarine will feature U.S.-made Mark 48 heavyweight torpedoes and employ a combat system from U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.