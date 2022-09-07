China's Ambassador to Australia Hints at Takeover of Taiwan

China's ambassador to Australia said Taiwan is a province of the People's Republic of China, so a takeover of the island wouldn't be considered an "invasion."

"I would not use the word 'invasion.' Taiwan is part of China. 'Invasion' is for relations between nations," Xiao Qian told ABC Australia's Sarah Ferguson in an interview that aired Tuesday.

Taiwan on Wednesday carried out its latest combat drills after weeks of saber-rattling by China.

China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has been holding exercises around the island since a visit to Taipei last month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan, which rejects China's sovereignty claims, has repeatedly stressed its calm reaction to Beijing's activities, but that it also has the resolve and ability to defend itself if needed.

Xiao told Ferguson that China could use force to reclaim Taiwan and said the island's population would be "reeducated," calling it an obligation for the Taiwenese people.

"There are 1.4 billion people in China and 23 million people in Taiwan, part of the Chinese population. And as a citizen of this country ... everyone is obliged to learn about the knowledge of this country," he told ABC.

When Ferguson pressed Xiao on the definition of "reeducation," he responded: "Well, like people in this country [Australia], they have to learn English language. Learn history about Australia. That's their obligation. There's no question about forcing someone to receive education."

He also warned that people in Taiwan who opposed it would be punished.

"For those secessionists is not a question of reeducation. They are going to be punished according to law," he said.

Xiao last month told the National Press Gallery to "use your imagination" on how a forceful reunification with Taiwan could play out.

"What do you mean exactly when you say 'use your imagination'?" Ferguson asked Wednesday.

"Well, it is a warning. Yeah, it is a warning in reaction to what has happened in Taiwan because of the visit to Taiwan and there is a message to those who are outside forces," he said, referring to Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan.

"The policy of the Chinese government is for peaceful reunification. We have been talking a lot about the other choices, but there is another policy," he added.

"That is why we have been so patiently waiting for more than seven decades. We are waiting for a peaceful reunification, but we cannot rule out other options. If we keep the other options, we have a chance of peaceful reunification."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.