T-Mobile Probing Claim Hackers Got Data of 100M Subscribers

T-Mobile is investigating a claim that the personal data of more than 100 million customers has been breached, the company said Sunday.

A poster on an underground forum claimed the hack. If true, nearly all T-Mobile's 104.8 million subscribers would be affected.

"We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time," a T-Mobile spokesperson said in a statement.

Vice, which first reported the claims, said the forum's post did not mention T-Mobile. However, the hacker told Vice the obtained data of more than 100 million people came from T-Mobile servers.

The data included information such as social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses and driver licenses information, Vice said. The hacker also claimed to have obtained the IMEI numbers, unique fingerprints identifying mobile devices.

On the underground forum, the seller asks for 6 bitcoin, around $270,000, for a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses.

Vice reported the seller said the rest of the data was being sold privately.

"I think [T-Mobile] already found out because we lost access to the backdoored servers," the seller said.

The Daily Mail reported T-Mobile customers have been victimized by previous breaches:

In 2018, hackers obtained the personal data of roughly two million customers including names, addresses, and account numbers.

In 2019, hackers gained access to the personal data of some of T-Mobile's prepaid customers.

A March 2020 breach exposed the social security numbers, financial information, and account information of some T-Mobile customers.

CEO Mike Sievert took over T-Mobile last year upon the merger with Sprint. The company is the second-largest wireless phone carrier in the U.S. with a reported subscriber base of 104.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Verizon, which has 121.3 million subscribers, also been targeted by hackers. A 2017 breach exposed the account details of some 14 million Verizon subscribers.