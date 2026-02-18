US Pulling All Troops From Syria as Iran Tensions Rise

The United States is withdrawing all of its roughly 1,000 troops from Syria, ending a decade-long military presence focused on combating the Islamic State group, according to American officials cited by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The withdrawal, already completed at several strategic outposts in northeastern Syria and along the Syria-Jordan-Iraq border, is expected to be completed within two months.

Officials described the move as "conditions-based," signaling that the U.S. could reconsider if the Islamic State group regains strength.

The decision follows major shifts in Syria.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa's forces recently seized most Kurdish-held territory, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Washington's primary partner against ISIS for years, have agreed to integrate into the Syrian army under a U.S.-backed ceasefire.

Some U.S. and foreign officials have expressed concern that a reduced American presence could create space for an ISIS resurgence or embolden Damascus to abandon its ceasefire commitments.

Others noted the remaining U.S. contingent had become more of a political symbol of support than a decisive counterterrorism force.

The drawdown comes amid rising tensions across the Middle East, as the United States has moved significant naval and air assets into the region in preparation for potential strikes on Iran if negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program collapse.

Iran has warned it would retaliate against American forces if attacked.

The U.S. has assembled a carrier strike group off Iran's coast and is deploying a second aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the region.

A senior U.S. administration official told The Hill on Wednesday that "some" U.S. personnel are leaving Syria as part of a "deliberate and conditions-based transition."

"U.S. forces remain poised to respond to any ISIS threats that arise in the region as we support partner-led efforts to prevent the terrorist network's resurgence," the official said, adding that a U.S. presence "at scale" is no longer necessary given the Syrian government's stated willingness to combat terrorist threats.

"President Trump is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors," the official added. "This is a key element of the President's vision for a peaceful and prosperous Middle East."