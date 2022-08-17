×
Tags: syria | journalist | austin tice | detained | joe biden | kidnapped
the parents of journalist austin tice speak at a press conference
Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of U.S. journalist Austin Tice, portrait on the left, who was abducted in Syria more than six years ago, give a press conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Dec. 4, 2018. (Joseph Eid/Getty Images)

Syria Denies It Is Holding American Journalist Austin Tice

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 09:27 AM EDT

Syria denied on Wednesday it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus "denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen on its territories."

Biden's comments last week came in a statement released by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice's abduction, which took place when he was in Syria covering its lengthy conflict. Biden's remarks were the clearest indication so far that the U.S. is certain Tice is being held by the government of President Bashar Assad.

Tice went missing shortly after his 31st birthday on Aug. 14, 2012, at a checkpoint in a contested area west of the capital Damascus. A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men, saying "Oh, Jesus." He has not been heard from since.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


