Syria, Israel in US-Mediated Talks on Border Security

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced Sunday that Damascus is engaged in advanced U.S.-mediated talks with Israel to renew the 1974 disengagement agreement and establish new security arrangements along the border, Israel National News reported.

Speaking with Arab media representatives, al-Sharaa said the goal is to reaffirm the ceasefire and create mechanisms that preserve Syria's sovereignty. He emphasized that the talks are confined to security matters, not a broader peace treaty.

"If a peace agreement serves the interests of Syria and the Syrian people, I will not hesitate to choose that option," he said while cautioning that a comprehensive accord with Israel isn't currently realistic.

His remarks followed a report by Independent Arabia last week claiming Israel and Syria are expected to sign a security agreement on Sept. 25 under American auspices. The report described the accord as a step toward reducing tensions between Jerusalem and Damascus while ruling out a full peace deal "in the near future."

Syrian state media also disclosed that Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met in Paris with an Israeli delegation led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

According to the report, the session was mediated by U.S. officials and focused on stabilizing southern Syria, reinforcing the principle of noninterference, and monitoring ceasefire compliance in the Druze Mountain region.

Negotiations have reportedly centered on several key issues:

· Border deescalation along the Golan Heights.

· Adherence to Syrian sovereignty and noninterference in internal affairs.

· Regional stability mechanisms in southern Syria.

· Monitoring of the Druze Mountain ceasefire.

· Renewal of the 1974 disengagement line, the basis for previous separation of forces between Syria and Israel.

Al-Sharaa's comments highlight Syria's preference for incremental security steps rather than sweeping accords.

For Damascus, the talks may relieve pressure along its southern frontier while signaling to regional and international actors that Syria remains open to dialogue.

For Israel, the arrangement would strengthen border stability while avoiding politically fraught discussions over a full peace treaty.