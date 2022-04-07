Four US Troops Monitored for Brain Injuries After Syrian Rocket Attack

Four U.S. service members are being evaluated for minor injuries, and possible traumatic brain injuries, after a Thursday attack on a base in eastern Syria, the international coalition fighting against ISIS announced in a Twitter statement.

"At 1:09 a.m., April 7, Coalition forces at Green Village in Eastern Syria received 2 rounds of indirect fire that struck two support buildings," Operation Inherent Resolve wrote, assuring the incident was under investigation.

The Green Village base sits east of the Euphrates River in Syria's Deir el-Zour province. It was previously attacked in January when eight rockets landed inside its perimeter, according to The Hill.

The latest statement from the coalition overrides an initial report from The Associated Press that detailed how two service members were lightly injured in the attack, were treated, and returned to duty soon after.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, five rockets were fired around the same time from positions where Iran-backed fighters are based, AP also reported.

The news comes as three rockets targeted areas around the Kawergosk oil field close to Erbil in neighboring Iraq on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported. No injuries have been confirmed.

The U.S. has around 2,500 soldiers stationed in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the special operation to combat ISIS, per the Journal.