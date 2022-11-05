New York House Race 'One of the Most Competitive in Country'

With polls throughout New York indicating a statewide swing to the Republicans on Tuesday, the race for Congress in the Syracuse-based 22nd District is now considered up in the air.

"One of the most competitive House races in the nation," is how the contest between conservative Republican Brandon Williams and liberal Democrat Francis Conole was characterized Friday by the Syracuse.com news site.

Syracuse.com was referring to the recently completed independent poll showing U.S. Navy veteran Conole leading high-tech executive Williams by 46% to 42%. This is the first time the Democratic hopeful has been ahead in the race for the seat of retiring GOP Rep. John Katko.

In late September, a Siena poll showed Williams leading Conole 45% to 40%.

Williams, who also carries the ballot line of the New York Conservative Party, is considered to the right of Katko (who, among other things, voted for Donald Trump's impeachment).

In recent weeks, Conole has hit hard at Williams' pro-life stance on abortion — opposing abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and the life of the mother and supporting the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision (placing the legality of abortion in the hands of states rather than having it under a federal ruling).

In winning the GOP nomination earlier this year, Williams overcame a better-funded opponent supported by House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York and other national party leaders.