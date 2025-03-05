Democrat Rep. Sylvester Turner Dead at 70

Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas, died late Tuesday night hours after attending President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. He was 70 years old.

Turner's death was confirmed by Houston Mayor John Whitmire and former Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison.

Whitmire, who succeeded Turner as mayor of Houston, reportedly announced the congressman's passing at the beginning of Wednesday's City Council meeting, adding that Turner was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital before being pronounced dead.

"A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people," Whitmire said. "He rose from poverty but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life."

"I'm so heartbroken to learn about the passing of my dear friend Congressman and former Mayor @SylvesterTurner!" Harrison wrote on social platform X. "We became friends during the DNC Convention Site selection process in 2018. A visionary leader and advocate … I will miss my friend and he will be missed by so many in his beloved Houston, TX. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace!"

Turner was present at Trump's speech to congressional lawmakers in the House chamber Tuesday night and had also reportedly just made a weekend appearance at Saturday's RodeoHouston Parade.

Elected in 2024 to replace longtime Houston Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee following her death in office, Turner had represented Texas' 18th Congressional District.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, Turner began his law career as a trial lawyer at Fulbright & Jaworski before co-founding commercial and personal injury law firm Barnes & Turner.

Turner also served 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives and was elected as Houston's 62nd mayor in 2015, winning reelection in 2019.