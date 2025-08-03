Sydney Sweeney Registered as Republican in 2024

"White Lotus" star Sydney Sweeney, whose blue jeans ad sparked a "crazy" backlash among the radical left last week, registered as a Republican in 2024, multiple outlets reported.

Sweeney, 27, registered in Monroe County, Florida, on June 14 of last year, The Telegraph reported, a month before GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot and five months before he won reelection.

Sweeney's party affiliation remains active, according to the report.

The "Euphoria" actor has largely abstained from going public with her political views. The Emmy nominee faced blowback from Democrats in 2022 after her family threw a birthday party for her mother featuring red hats that said, "Make Sixty Great Again," a play on Trump's MAGA slogan. Sweeney said the hoedown-style party was misinterpreted as an "absurd" political statement.

Republicans and the White House came to the defense of Sweeney last week after an uprising from the woke left accused her of being a white supremacist for an advertisement that said, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

In another ad of the American Eagle campaign, Sweeney, wears a full denim outfit while standing next to a billboard that reads, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes." She then crosses out "genes" and replaces it with "jeans."

Naturally, liberals, including mainstream media, accused Sweeney of promoting racism, eugenics and Nazi propaganda. MSNBC called the ad a "cultural shift toward whiteness."

"Did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?" Vice President JD Vance said Friday. "I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is we're going to be less crazy. The lesson they have apparently taken is 'we're going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful.' Great strategy."

White House communications director Steven Cheung called the criticism "cancel culture run amok" and said the "warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024."

American Eagle's stock surged 4% following the campaign launch, Newsweek reported.