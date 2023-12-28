×
Tags: swatting | georgia | burt jones | mtg | investigation

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones Gets 'Swatted'

By    |   Thursday, 28 December 2023 07:25 PM EST

Burt Jones, the Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, said he was "swatted" at his private residence on Wednesday night and at his office on Thursday morning.

"Swatting" is a practice in which someone falsely calls in a violent crime or the threat of a violent crime, like a bombing incident, and says it's occurring at a person's home to trigger a strong response from local law enforcement.

"Thankfully everyone is safe, and I commend our local law enforcement officers for their professionalism," Jones wrote in a statement on the social media platform X.

"... We will put an end to this madness," he continued. "We are in full compliance with law enforcement, and I am confident that those responsible will be brought to justice and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Jones' incidents are just the latest in a string of "swattings" that have happened in Georgia over the past two weeks.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and at least four state senators have been targeted recently.

Greene's swatting incident occurred on Christmas Day while she was with her family.

"My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn't have to deal with this," Greene wrote on X, noting that it was "like the 8th time" she had been swatted. "I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!"

CNN reported earlier this week that local authorities were investigating Greene's incident.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

