Capitol Police Investigate Swastika Found in GOP Office

U.S. Capitol Police responded to reports of an American flag featuring a swastika that had been displayed in the office of Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, according to his spokesperson.

As first reported by Politico, a photo from a virtual meeting held Tuesday afternoon shows the altered flag pinned to what appears to be a cubicle wall behind Angelo Elia, a staffer for the congressman.

A pocket Constitution and a congressional calendar were displayed near the flag, which had red and white stripes arranged in the shape of a swastika.

Elia did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the outlet.

"I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office," Taylor said in a statement. "The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms."

The lawmaker said he "immediately" called for a thorough investigation alongside the Capitol Police, adding, "No further comment will be provided until it has been completed."

When reached for comment, a Capitol Police spokesman said the office is closed due to the government shutdown.