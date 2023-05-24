Ethics Committee Ends Swalwell Probe: No Action Taken

The House Ethics Committee informed Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., that it will take no further action against him after investigating a complaint alleging misconduct after his interactions with a suspected Chinese spy.

The committee informed Swalwell of its decision in a letter he released Wednesday through his House internet account, reported CBS News.

"As you are aware, on April 9, 2021, the Committee on Ethics (Committee) informed you that it had determined to investigate allegations raised in the complaint that you may have violated House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct in connection with your interactions with Ms. Christine Fang," the letter, dated Monday, said. "The Committee will take no further action in this matter."

The committee further encouraged Swalwell to contact the Office of House Security for guidance on steps that can be taken to prevent attempts from foreign governments to contact him.

"The committee has previously reviewed allegations of improper influence by foreign agents and in doing so, cautioned that members should be conscious of the possibility that foreign governments may attempt to secure improper influence through gifts and other interactions," the letter stated.

The committee also informed Swalwell that it was not its intention to release the letter publicly, "unless you make public statements regarding this matter that are inconsistent with the spirit and purpose of this letter."

Swalwell issued a statement Wednesday saying that it is "time to move on."

"Nearly 10 years ago I assisted the FBI in their counterintelligence investigation of a campaign volunteer," he said. "Despite the FBI repeatedly saying I was nothing but helpful and never accused of wrongdoing, this complaint was filed by a House Republican. It's time to move on.

"The bipartisan House Ethics Committee had this case for over two years. They had the power of subpoena. They received answers from me in response to requests for information. Today, they are closing this matter and did not make a finding of any wrongdoing."

Fang had worked as a volunteer on Swalwell's House campaign in 2014. Axios reported in 2020 that Swalwell had gotten a "defensive briefing" from the FBI about Fang's supposed ties to Chinese intelligence in 2015. At that time, Swalwell cut ties with Fang and the Axios report said he wasn't accused of wrongdoing.

The letter was signed by Chairman Michael Guest, a Republican, and Ranking Member Susan Wild, a Democrat.

Meanwhile, Republicans blocked Swalwell from serving on the House Intelligence Committee, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at the time that he could not "put partisan loyalty ahead of national security, and I cannot simply recognize years of service as the sole criteria for membership on this essential committee. Integrity matters more."