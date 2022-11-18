Man Suspected of Running Down Sheriff's Recruits out of Jail

A 22-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of peace officers in a crash that injured more than two dozen law enforcement recruits, has been released from jail — even as the Los Angeles County sheriff called it a "deliberate act."

The Los Angeles Times noted that jail records show Nicholas Gutierrez was released from jail Thursday night after his arrest the day before.

Investigators are not legally permitted to hold a suspect for more than 48 hours without presenting the case to prosecutors. However, sheriff's deputies are continuing to develop the case against Gutierrez, said. Sgt. Gerardo Magos, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.

After investigators are confident they have built the case against Gutierrez, the sheriff's department expects to arrest him again and present the case to the district attorney's office.

"The evidence is there," Magos told the Times. "We just want to make sure it's properly presented."

Twenty-five deputies were injured in the incident while they were out for a morning run on Wednesday in Whittier, California.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, 16 of the struck cadets suffered minor injuries, four had moderate injuries, and five were critically injured.

Villanueva said during an interview with NewsNation that he believes the incident was a "deliberate act."

"We already had probable cause to arrest, but now we have to take it to beyond unreasonable doubt in the proof in court," he said.