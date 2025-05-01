Susie Wiles Expects All Trump Secretaries to Remain Through 2025

In a rare interview, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said she expected all of President Donald Trump's Cabinet secretaries to remain through 2025.

Wiles told the New York Post that the Cabinet was "part of the secret sauce" of Trump's second administration.

"They're all spectacular performers, spectacular professionals. It's a diverse group, and it's — some of them are very atypical, so you're never quite sure — but they have been spectacular, and they like each other," Wiles told the newspaper.

"They like what they're doing. They're committed. It is part of the secret sauce of this administration."

Wiles spoke before reports broke Thursday that national security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy were set to be removed as heads of the National Security Council. However, the national security adviser is not a member of the president's Cabinet; it is a staff position within the executive office.

Wiles' comment about the secretaries came despite Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently admitting that that "informal, unclassified coordinations" were shared in an online chat.

The New York Times reported April 20 that Hegseth shared detailed information about forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

Wiles, the first woman to be chief of staff, told the Post that internal fighting in the West Wing has been substantially reduced from Trump's first term.

"We have zero tolerance for leaks. It doesn't mean there aren't any, but we have zero tolerance for it. And we take serious precautions to prevent it where it's important," she said.

Wiles said many of Trump's staff members have known each other for years and that "we picked the staff with deliberateness to make sure we didn't have people who were trying to become a star or necessarily make a name for themselves, but were really here for the president's mission."

"We don't have arguing and fighting," she said. "We don't have as many leaks. It's much more cohesive."

Wiles said Trump's team began the term underestimating "the size and scope of the government that Joe Biden left us."

"The economy, the war between Russia and Ukraine, the budget, the taxes writ large, which I consider to be different than the budget, the sort of institutional resistance to even recognizing that we've been ripped off by foreign nations that require us to do tariffs," she said.

"Within the system, there's not even the ability, in many cases, to recognize that the patient was very sick and dying a slow death and needed some serious and quick resuscitation."