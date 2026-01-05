2 GOP Senators Raise Concerns Over Censuring Kelly

Two Republican senators are voicing concern over Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's move to censure and demote Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired Navy captain, The Hill reported Monday.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said it was not "appropriate" to target Kelly's military rank over his participation in a video that urged U.S. service members to disregard illegal orders from President Donald Trump.

And outgoing Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called Hegseth's announcement "ridiculous" and said the secretary "overreached."

Hegseth said earlier Monday that the censure was "a necessary process step" in proceedings that could lead to Kelly's demotion from his retired rank as a Navy captain.

"I don't think that's appropriate," Collins said.

"I think it has a chilling effect on speech, and I've got a real problem with it. And I think Hegseth overreached," Tillis said, The Hill reported.

In November, Kelly and five other lawmakers — all veterans with backgrounds in the military and intelligence community — urged U.S. service members to uphold the Constitution and refuse to carry out what they called "illegal orders."

"As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice," Hegseth said in Monday's post.

Kelly has been formally notified of the War Department's action and will have 30 days to respond, Hegseth said, adding that the retirement grade review process is expected to be completed within 45 days.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Kelly will have an opportunity to defend himself in what he described as an "adjudication process."

When asked whether the disciplinary action is appropriate given Kelly's role as a sitting senator and Armed Services Committee member, Rounds said he believes the matter should be allowed to run its course.

"I think we'll let the process play out," Rounds said, adding, "Sen. Kelly is perfectly capable of working his way through this issue."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said the disciplinary issue is a matter between Kelly and the Pentagon.

"I think that's really between the Department of War and Sen. Kelly. I'll let them sort that out," she said.