×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: susan anthony | pro life | trump | national measure

Pro-life Group Warns Trump Their Backing Is Conditional

By    |   Friday, 21 April 2023 12:35 PM EDT

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is warning former President Donald Trump and any other 2024 presidential candidate, they will lose the influential anti-abortion group's support if they don't back a stringent national anti-abortion measure.

"We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to enact further protections," SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung had told The Washington Post: "President Donald J. Trump believes that the Supreme Court, led by the three Justices which he supported, got it right when they ruled this is an issue that should be decided at the state level.

"Republicans have been trying to get this done for 50 years, but were unable to do so. President Trump, who is considered the most pro-life president in history, got it done. He will continue these policies when reelected to the White House. Like President Reagan before him, President Trump supports exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother."

But according to USA Today, Dannenfelser is pushing back.

"President Trump's assertion that the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold," Dannenfelser said. "Life is a matter of human rights, not states' rights.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is warning former President Donald Trump, and any other 2024 presidential candidate, they will lose the influential anti-abortion group's support if they don't back a stringent national anti-abortion measure.
susan anthony, pro life, trump, national measure
361
2023-35-21
Friday, 21 April 2023 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved