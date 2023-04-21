Pro-life Group Warns Trump Their Backing Is Conditional

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is warning former President Donald Trump and any other 2024 presidential candidate, they will lose the influential anti-abortion group's support if they don't back a stringent national anti-abortion measure.

"We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to enact further protections," SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung had told The Washington Post: "President Donald J. Trump believes that the Supreme Court, led by the three Justices which he supported, got it right when they ruled this is an issue that should be decided at the state level.

"Republicans have been trying to get this done for 50 years, but were unable to do so. President Trump, who is considered the most pro-life president in history, got it done. He will continue these policies when reelected to the White House. Like President Reagan before him, President Trump supports exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother."

But according to USA Today, Dannenfelser is pushing back.

"President Trump's assertion that the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold," Dannenfelser said. "Life is a matter of human rights, not states' rights.