Tags: survey | stock market | investment | economy

Survey: 18 Percent of Americans to Invest More in Stock Market

A screen shows the graph of the Dow industrial average
A screen shows the graph of the Dow industrial average after closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 18, 2020, in New York City. (Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 23 May 2022 02:19 PM

Almost 1-in-5 Americans plan to increase their investments in the stock market this year, according to a new survey of investors from Bankrate.

The survey, which polled over 1,500 investors last month, found that 18% are looking to increase their stock market investment amounts. Half — 50% — will not increase or decrease their investments, and 18% will decrease their investments.

"When markets pull back, it does represent a good buying opportunity, particularly for the automatic savings that happen through a 401(k)," Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst, told CNBC. "A volatile year like this could in the long-run prove to be an attractive buying opportunity and you'll be glad you invested more."

McBride notes that young investors are the most likely to increase their investments, which he said is a good sign.

"They have the longest time horizon until retirement," he said. "Having that longer-term view and investing more is something that can compound and grow over an extended period of time."

He also pointed out that the baby boomer generation is the most likely to decrease their investments, probably due to their upcoming retirements.

"It could just be a part of normal financial planning as they near retirement or progress through retirement," McBride said.

Monday, 23 May 2022 02:19 PM
