Buzz.RX Poll: Medication Gaps Have Major Public Impact

When asked about the medicines the public has missed taking and why, 57% of people using prescription medications have experienced a medication gap, according to a Buzz.RX poll released over the weekend.

Supply shortages are named as the top cause.

The poll attempted to help further understand the crisis, as well as the impacts it has had on the health and daily life of individuals:

18% of those who have missed their medications have experienced withdrawal symptoms.

Over 1 in 5 of those missing their medications have made more errors at work, while 19% have had to take time off from their job.

Missing work often has economic consequences, leading 23% of Americans to lose income due to health issues and 17% to boost medical spending.

Reduced productivity (40%) and difficulties focusing (29%) are the most common negative work-related impacts of medication gaps.

The poll included 1,003 Americans who regularly take prescriptions.