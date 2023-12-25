Survey: Financial Stress Tops Holiday Season Grief

Almost half of Americans said financial stress is the top struggle they face during the holiday season, with about 40% saying their mental well-being gets worse at this time of year, according to a new survey shared exclusively with Newsmax.

The survey, conducted by Tebra, involved 1,000 people from across the country, including 150 healthcare workers, asking them about their mental well-being and top struggles during the holiday season:

48% said financial stress.

33% said family dynamics.

25% said disruption of routine.

In addition, the survey found that about 2-in-5 reported their mental well-being worsens during this time of year, and almost 1-in-5 seeks professional help in managing their mental well-being during the holidays.

The survey found 42% of healthcare workers reported seeing an increase in patients looking for mental health treatment or support during the holiday season, and 54% have expressed concerns about being understaffed during the holiday season.

In addition, 70% of healthcare workers reported feeling burned out. Almost half, 44%, worked overtime during the last holiday season, which added 15 hours to their work week, on average.