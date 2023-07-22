AI in NYC Subways Surveilling Fare Evasion

The New York City subway system is using artificial intelligence to track fare evasion.

"Another data source for evasion measurement," the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority May 2023 report reads, "is the MTA's experiment with the use of computer technology. Across seven stations and eight fare arrays, the technology counts the number of unpaid entries. An evasion rate can then be calculated by comparing the number of unpaid entries to the number of paid entries recorded by the" Automated Fare Collection system, or AFC system.

According to The Hill, experimentation with "computer technology" refers to artificial intelligence. And while the data is being collected to support "new enforcement strategies," it reportedly is not being shared with the New York Police Department.

"Because this technology operates 24/7, it also provides data on how evasion goes up and down by time of day," the report continues. "The largest spike is typically from 3 to 4 p.m., with smaller spikes during the morning rush hours."

"The MTA thus will develop — for the first time — a much increased ability to pinpoint evasion spikes by station, by day of week, and by time of day. This in turn will support data-driven experiments with new enforcement strategies. With the technology providing reliable 'before' and 'after' evasion counts, it will be increasingly possible to test new approaches in search of what really works."

An MTA spokesman told The Hill that the recently implemented technology is indeed being used and that there is no need for concern, as it does not disclose any information to the NYPD.

"The MTA uses this tool to quantify the amount of fare evasion without identifying fare evaders,” spokesman Joana Flores said.

According to the report, the MTA suffered a loss of $690 million in 2022 due to fare evasion. As Flores noted, tests with software were started in 2020. The authority aims to introduce the surveillance technology at around 30 stations by the end of this year.

AWAAIT, a Spanish firm, created the software initially for the Barcelona subway system. Although the Barcelona system can help law enforcement catch fair evaders, Flores emphasized that these features are not included in the New York City system.