×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: surfside

'Zero Chance' of Finding Survivors in Collapsed Florida Building, Says Official

'Zero Chance' of Finding Survivors in Collapsed Florida Building, Says Official
Search and rescue team members dig through the debris field of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South along Collins Avenue in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday. (AP)

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 06:10 PM

Two weeks after a Miami-area condominium tower collapse, there is now "zero chance" that survivors could still be found in the rubble, a fire official told family members on Wednesday.

A total of 46 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far, with 94 people still missing.

Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told family members during a private briefing that the search and rescue operation was now considered a recovery mission with "zero chance" of finding survivors.

"The team continues to make progress in the areas of the pile that was inaccessible prior to the demolition," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an earlier news conference.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two weeks after a Miami-area condominium tower collapse, there is now "zero chance" that survivors could still be found in the rubble, a fire official told family members on Wednesday. A total of 46 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South...
surfside
117
2021-10-07
Wednesday, 07 July 2021 06:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved