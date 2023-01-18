Supreme Court Again Bypasses Chance to Block N.Y. Gun Law

The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday declined a request from New York-based firearms dealers to block portions of the state's concealed carry laws, which they claimed violated Second Amendment rights.

In its unsigned order, the nation's highest court included no public dissents in denying the dealers' request to obstruct parts of New York's gun law, which had imposed gun safety requirements on retailers, while a lower-court decision in favor of New York proceeds.

The state's Democratic-led Legislature passed some of the laws in June. Others were adopted the following month, after the Supreme Court struck down New York's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home, thus expanding gun rights.

This marks the second time in a week the Supreme Court has opted not to act on a New York gun law ruling. On Jan. 11, the court turned down a request to block other provisions of a similar law — without providing any additional comment.

In June, the justices determined the Second Amendment protects "an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home." Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion in that case, New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. In its order, the court nixed a New York law aimed at requiring those seeking a license to carry a handgun in public to demonstrate that they had "proper cause."

According to NBC News, the June ruling also required courts to evaluate whether gun restrictions were "consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

In the most recent case, Gazzola v. Hochul, firearms dealers challenged provisions of the New York law and an earlier one enacted in June before the Bruen decision, arguing they violated the Constitution and conflicted with federal law.

Judge Brenda K. Sannes of the U.S. District Court in Syracuse rejected the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction. Also, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit unanimously refused to enter its own injunction while an appeal moved forward.

Various reports say measures challenged by the plaintiffs included: