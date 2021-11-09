×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: NSA/Surveillance | Supreme Court | supremecourt | fbi | fisa

Oral Arguments in Case Over FBI Surveillance Given Before High Court

Oral Arguments in Case Over FBI Surveillance Given Before High Court
The steps of the U.S. Supreme Court (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 09 November 2021 08:18 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments over a case involving the FBI and the Muslim community.

CBS News reports that the Supreme Court heard arguments brought by three Muslim men against the FBI. The men argued that the federal government spied on them and their Southern California community based on their religion.

With arguments having lasted over two hours, the justices appeared most likely to give a narrow decision in the case, known as FBI v. Fazaga. A federal appeals court allowed the case to move forward, with the federal government asking the high court to review the appeals court’s decision.

CBS News adds that the case, brought in 2011 against the FBI and five agents, “turns on whether a provision of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) displaces the state-secrets privilege, which was invoked by the federal government in seeking to block the suit.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch told Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler, who argued for the FBI, that “the problem is that now the government takes a much stronger view of what state-secrets doctrine is,” and that there is a “pretty good argument” that the government was using the state-secrets privilege in order to get the case thrown out.

Justice Stephen Breyer asked, “a plaintiff sues government officials and says: You have unlawfully been wiretapping or surveying, whatever. OK? The government goes back and says: Judge, we have a good reason for doing that wiretapping, and we don't want to tell people what it is. Doesn't the judge — shouldn't he still look to see if they're right?” Breyer added that his point is that there should be a way to look at the information for the court and decide what to do.”

A decision in the case is expected by the summer.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments over a case involving the FBI and the Muslim community.CBS News reports that the Supreme Court heard arguments brought by three Muslim men against the FBI.
supremecourt, fbi, fisa
296
2021-18-09
Tuesday, 09 November 2021 08:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved