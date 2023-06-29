A Liberal Leads Those Hailing Supreme Court Race Ruling

The Supreme Court ruling that race cannot be a factor in college admissions is long overdue, according to a number of conservative leaders and even a self-proclaimed liberal Democrat.

"This is a ruling that I have sought for the last 50 years," legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax's "National Report" on Thursday morning.

"I wrote my first essay against race-based affirmative action, I think in the early 1970s, calling for affirmative action to be based on economic and social and personal characteristics, rather than on race and race alone."

Dershowitz said he has been discriminated against because he is Jewish.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was disappointed the Supreme Court took away the ability to base admissions on race.

"The Supreme Court ruling has put a giant roadblock in our country's march toward racial justice," Schumer said in his reaction.

Former President Donald Trump took a bow for helping deliver the decision.

"This is a great day for America," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our country, are finally being rewarded.

"This is the ruling everyone was waiting and hoping for and the result was amazing. It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world.

"Our greatest minds must be cherished and that's what this wonderful day has brought. We're going back to all merit-based — and that's the way it should be!"

But the campaign Twitter account for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is throwing shade at Trump for having publicly defended affirmative action in the past. Despite the attack, a DeSantis campaign spokesman only referred Newsmax to DeSantis' tweet.

"College admissions should be based on merit and applicants should not be judged on their race or ethnicity," DeSantis wrote. "The Supreme Court has correctly upheld the Constitution and ended discrimination by colleges and universities."

Trump MAGA PAC's Karoline Leavitt shot back at Trump criticism, noting the conservative justice appointments made this decision happen.

"President Donald Trump made today's historic decision to end the racist college admissions process possible because he delivered on his promise to appoint constitutionalist justices," Leavitt tweeted. "America is a better nation as a result of the historic rulings led by Donald Trump's three Supreme Court nominees."

The decision remains just a first "important step" in rooting out "soft bigotry" and the guise of "equity" pitched by liberals, according to CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp.

"While today's decision is an important step, racial bias of all types must be eliminated from all institutions in our society, whether they go by the name of affirmative action or fall under the newest leftist moniker of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI)," Schlapp wrote in a lengthy statement. "To do otherwise — no matter how well-intentioned — simply fosters the 'soft bigotry of low expectations.'"

The ruling comes after Asian-Americans felt discriminated against, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, noted.

"The Supreme Court upheld the 14th Amendment rights of Asian-Americans and ruled that Harvard and the University of North Carolina's explicit and egregious policies of racially discriminating against Asian-Americans and other students are unconstitutional," Cruz wrote in a statement. "Both Harvard and UNC have had long and ugly traditions of discrimination — Harvard with its anti-Jewish quotas in the 20th century and UNC with racial segregation — that made it impossible for a prospective student to be judged on his or her own merit, rather than their skin color or religious background.

"Today the Supreme Court has ended our country's long and failed experiment with racial quotas and government-sanctioned racial discrimination, and, in the process, restored some measure of objectivity and fairness to the college admissions process," Cruz concluded.

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy graduated from Harvard and Yale, but vowed to take the decision further into the business industry.

"Affirmative action is the single greatest form of institutional racism in America today," he said in a video statement posted to social media. "The Supreme Court just struck it down in college admissions. As President, I will end it in every sphere of American life. Meritocracy and 'equity' are fundamentally incompatible.

"I will go further to repeal Lyndon Johnson’s disastrous Executive Order 11246, which mandates that federal contractors — approximately 20% of the U.S. workforce — adopt race-based hiring preferences.

"Top companies now regularly disfavor qualified applicants who happen to be white or Asian, which spawns resentment and condescension toward black and Hispanic hires. Everyone loses in the end.

"Time to restore colorblind meritocracy once and for all."