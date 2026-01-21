Supreme Court Considers Trump's Bid to Fire Fed's Lisa Cook

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Wednesday to consider President Donald Trump's attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook in a case that tests how far the justices may be willing to go to preserve the central bank's independence.

The case represents the latest dispute to come to the top U.S. judicial body involving President Donald Trump’s interpretation of presidential powers since returning to office 12 months ago.

The arguments are scheduled for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). Trump's administration has asked the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to lift a judge's decision barring the Republican president from firing Cook while her legal challenge plays out.

When the justices in October agreed to hear the case, they left Cook in her job for the time being.

In creating the Fed, Congress passed a law called the Federal Reserve Act that included provisions meant to insulate the central bank from political interference, requiring governors to be removed by a president only "for cause," though the law does not define the term nor establish procedures for removal.

Trump's move against Cook is viewed by critics as a significant challenge to the Fed's independence since its formation in 1913.

Until now, no president had sought to oust a Fed official. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb in September ruled that Trump's attempt to remove Cook without notice or a hearing likely violated her right to due process under the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment.

Cobb also found that unproven mortgage fraud allegations that Trump cited to fire Cook — which she has denied — likely were not a legally sufficient cause to remove a Fed governor under the law, noting that the alleged conduct occurred before she served in the Fed post.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined Trump's request to put Cobb's order on hold. Cook said the allegations were a pretext tied to monetary policy disagreements, as President Donald Trump has publicly urged the central bank to cut interest rates and criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not doing so more quickly.

As a Fed governor, Cook helps set U.S. monetary policy with the rest of the central bank's seven-member board and the heads of the 12 regional Fed banks.

Her term in the job runs to 2038. Cook was appointed in 2022 by Democrat former President Joe Biden as the first Black woman to serve in the post.

In prior cases, the Supreme Court chipped away at the independence of various federal agencies from presidential control, and could soon overrule a key precedent that has shielded the heads of independent agencies from removal since 1935.

But the court last year signaled it may view the central bank as an exception, noting in a May ruling that let Trump remove two Democrat members of federal labor boards that the Fed possesses a unique structure and historical tradition.

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Trump administration in a series of emergency cases since he returned to the presidency on immigration, mass federal layoffs, cutting foreign aid, dismantling the Education Department and other matters.

The Cook case has ramifications for the Fed's ability to set interest rates without regard to the wishes of politicians, widely seen as critical to any central bank's ability to carry out tasks such as keeping inflation under control.

The president sought to fire Cook on August 25 by posting a termination letter on social media citing the mortgage fraud allegations disclosed by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee.

The administration this month opened a criminal investigation into Powell over remarks he made to Congress last year about a Fed building project, a move he similarly called a pretext aimed at gaining influence over monetary policy.

Powell plans to attend Wednesday's arguments, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.