Wisconsin Supreme Court Allows School District Policy on Trans Students

A Wisconsin school district policy that allows teachers to hide children's gender identity issues from their parents and to affirm the children's chosen identities at school will stay in place while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality is fought in a lower court, The Hill reported.

The decision came as policies affirming trans students are fought across the country by conservative organizations.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it wasn’t appropriate for the court to rule on the policy itself and instead focused on the procedural issue of whether the parents who brought the lawsuit could remain anonymous.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the Madison Metropolitan School District, celebrated the decision.

"We've seen waves of attacks across the country against transgender students and this is a small step in the right direction toward keeping all Wisconsin students protected, regardless of their gender identity," said Jon Davidson, senior staff attorney at the ACLU.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which filed the challenge on behalf of seven sets of anonymous parents, argued the policy infringes on the constitutional rights of the parents.

"Parents have a right to decide whether they want their children to be part of this experiment or not," an attorney for WILL told ABC affiliate WKOW in Madison in May, adding that the policy treats children "as if they're the opposite sex."