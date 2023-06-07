Justices Thomas, Alito Delay Financial Disclosures

Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas have asked for more time to file annual financial disclosures, The Washington Post reported.

Alito has requested extensions in previous years.

Thomas' request comes following criticism that he failed to report luxury travel and real estate deals with Texas billionaire and Republican donor Harlan Crow.

The Post reported that both requests were confirmed by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts on Wednesday.

Thomas' 2022 filing was highly anticipated after ProPublica reported on the judge's financial dealings with Crow. The justice instead will have up to 90 additional days to submit his filing, which could include any amendments or updates related to his finances from past years, the Post said.

ProPublica previously reported that Thomas traveled on Crow's private jet and yacht, and stayed at the billionaire's private resort.

The nonprofit news organization reported that Crow purchased three properties in Savannah, Georgia, from Thomas in 2014.

ProPublica also reported that Crow paid private boarding school tuition for Thomas' grandnephew, a young man the judge has said he raised as a son.

Thomas allies have said the travel and tuition arrangement were not required to be disclosed. Transparency advocates say otherwise.

Revised ethics rules adopted in March require all federal judges to provide a fuller public accounting of free trips and other gifts they accept.

Among the revised rules were the requirement to report travel by private jet and a clarification about what "personal hospitality" gifts can be exempt from disclosure.

Federal ethics law also requires top officials from all branches of government to file annual disclosures listing investments, gifts, spousal and outside income so the public can assess potential conflicts of interest, the Post reported.

Disclosure reports filed by Alito and Thomas' court colleagues were posted on the court system's website Wednesday.

Justice Elena Kagan for the first time explained in her disclosure form that the rental income she has listed in previous years comes from a parking space she owns in Washington, D.C., the Post reported.

The parking space is valued between $15,000 and $50,000, and Kagan collected between $2,501 and $5,000 in rent, according to the filing.