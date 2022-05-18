×
Tags: supreme court | roe v wade | security | justices

AG Garland Meets With Supreme Court Officials Over Security for Justices

Attorney General Merrick Garland. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 08:59 PM

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice officials met with those from the Supreme Court on Wednesday to discuss security for the court's justices after a  leaked draft opinion showed that the court might overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to The Hill, the discussion concerned how to ''enhance coordination ... intelligence sharing, and technical support'' for judicial security.

''The rise of violence,'' Garland said, ''and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy.''

''I want to be clear: While people vote, argue, and debate in a democracy, we must not — we cannot — allow violence or unlawful threats of violence to permeate our national life. The Justice Department will not tolerate violence or threats of violence against judges or any other public servants at work, home, or any other location.''

U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, Supreme Court Police Chief Paul Coleman, FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate and Counselor to the Chief Justice Jeff Minear also attended the meeting.

The meeting was held after an announcement from Garland to provide round-the-clock security at all the justices' homes.

Protests outside justices' homes began after Politico released a leaked draft opinion citing a potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The final decision leading to a possible overturning of Roe v. Wade is set to be released this summer.

