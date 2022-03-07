×
Tags: Supreme Court | Redistricting

Supreme Court Rejects GOP Redistricting Pleas in 2 States

(Getty)

Monday, 07 March 2022 05:37 PM

The Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans more favorable to Democrats.

In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state's Supreme Court to be in effect for the 2022 elections.

In North Carolina, the map most likely will give Democrats an additional House seat in 2023.

The Pennsylvania map also probably will lead to the election of more Democrats, the Republicans said, as the two parties battle for control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
Supreme Court, Redistricting
Newsmax Media, Inc.
