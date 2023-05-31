×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | oklahoma | abortion

Okla. Supreme Court Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans

By    |   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 01:08 PM EDT

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that two state laws banning abortion were too restrictive of the "inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to save her life," The Oklahoman reported.

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down the state's total abortion ban as well as its six-week "heartbeat" ban, saying the bills were unconstitutional because they require a "medical emergency" before a doctor can perform an abortion. The court said this language conflicts with a previous ruling it issued in March. 

The procedure remains illegal in most cases.

The laws struck down Wednesday included a civil-enforcement mechanism that allowed citizens to sue someone who either performed or helped someone perform an abortion.

"Despite the court's decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma's 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place," Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement. "Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the state of Oklahoma."

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bills in 2022.

Oklahoma's top court in March ruled that a woman has the right under the state Constitution to receive an abortion to preserve her life if her doctor determines that continuing the pregnancy would endanger it due to a condition she has or is likely to develop during the pregnancy. Previously, the right to an abortion could only take place in the case of medical emergency.

"Requiring one to wait until there is a medical emergency would further endanger the life of the pregnant woman and does not serve a compelling state interest," the ruling states.

In the 5-4 ruling, the court said the state law uses both the words "preserve" and "save" the mother's life as an exception to the abortion ban.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that two state laws banning abortion were too restrictive of the "inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to save her life," The Oklahoman reported.
supreme court, oklahoma, abortion
306
2023-08-31
Wednesday, 31 May 2023 01:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved