Supreme Court Hears Clean Air Act Cases

By    |   Tuesday, 25 March 2025 06:30 PM EDT

The Supreme Court heard arguments on whether Clean Air Act cases should be heard in Washington, D.C., only or at regional federal courts closer to the issues being decided.

The majority of the justices seem to be leaning toward allowing at least some of the cases to be handled outside of Washington. The Hill reported that Justice Samuel Alito said keeping all related cases in the Washington jurisdiction might provide a "home court advantage" for the government.

"Isn't it very odd to say that the court, in deciding whether there's venue in one place or the other, should defer to the view… one of these parties who are contesting the right to get home court advantage," Alito questioned.

A government attorney, reported the Hill, suggested that keeping related cases within one jurisdiction would seem to help with limiting the use of judicial resources, and could promote more balanced and predictable decisions.

An attorney representing oil refineries that had seen requested regulatory exemptions denied, offered that these are local issues best handled by people who know different regions of the nation better than someone in the nation's capitol.

It could be months before the justices render a decision on the issue.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

