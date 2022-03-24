SCOTUS Mum on Clarence Thomas' Health

The Supreme Court had not released an update on Associate Justice Clarence Thomas four days after announcing the judge was hospitalized with an infection.

The high court did not respond to inquiries about Thomas' health status and whether he remained hospitalized, The Hill reported.

The court Sunday released a statement that Thomas, 73, had been admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing "flu-like symptoms."

Tests found that Thomas had an infection, and he was being treated with intravenous antibiotics. The release added that "his symptoms are abating" and "he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two."

The only further comment the court provided was to say Monday that Thomas did not have COVID-19.

Political commentator Armstrong Williams, a close friend of Thomas', on Thursday told The Hill that the judge was "resting and he's going to be just fine." Williams did not elaborate.

"He's resting and doing well," Williams told The Hill. "I don't think the public cares about where he's resting — it's that he's resting and he's doing fine. I think the media cares about where he's resting. The public doesn't."

Thomas was absent from oral arguments on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, when Chief Justice John Roberts simply said that "Justice Thomas is unable to be present today."

On Sunday, the court's release said, "Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments."

A conservative and 1 of 2 Black men to have served on the Supreme Court, Thomas is the longest-serving of the current justices.

He was nominated by President George H.W. Bush in 1991 to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of liberal justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black justice on the court.

Reuters contributed to this story.