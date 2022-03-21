Poll: 55 Percent Say Jackson Should Be Confirmed to Supreme Court

A majority of Americans believe Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson should be confirmed as an associate justice on the Supreme Court, a new poll found.

A total of 55% of respondents said Jackson should be confirmed, Monmouth University poll results on Monday found. Just 21% said Jackson should not be confirmed and 24% had no opinion.

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

When asked if they approved or disapproved of President Joe Biden's promise to name a Black woman as his first Supreme Court nominee, 53% approved and 41% disapproved.

More than two-thirds (69%) of respondents said it's important for the Supreme Court to reflect the country's racial, ethnic, and gender composition.

When asked if having a Black woman on the Supreme Court would have a real impact on how cases are decided, 19% said it would while 46% said it would have a limited impact. Around 31% said it would have no impact.

Less than half (47%) the respondents said they had heard enough about Jackson to feel that she is either very qualified or somewhat qualified for the position. About 43% said that they have not heard enough about the nominee to assess her qualifications.

The Monmouth poll results were split along partisan lines. Most Democrats (82%) said Jackson should be confirmed, while only 29% of Republicans and 55% of independents agreed.

Those saying Jackson should not be confirmed were 42% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 3% of Democrats.

Jackson was expected to face tough questioning from Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. One area of concern was the work she did as a public defender representing four Guantanamo Bay detainees.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., took to Twitter last week to express concern about Jackson's record regarding convicted sex offenders.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has indicated that he is leaning toward opposing Jackson on the Supreme Court, even though last year he voted to confirm her to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Graham is upset that Biden passed on South Carolina federal district Judge J. Michelle Childs after labor groups pushed back on her potential nomination, The Hill reported.

The Monmouth University poll, which has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, surveyed 809 adults age 18 and older from March 10-14.