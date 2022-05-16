×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | illegal immigrants | deportations

SCOTUS Limits How Illegal Immigrants Can Appeal Deportation Rulings

Supreme Court building
Supreme Court building (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 16 May 2022 03:02 PM

Illegal immigrants have only limited grounds to appeal deportation orders to the federal courts, the Supreme Court ruled Monday in a decision in which conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch led the dissent, joined by his three Democrat-appointed colleagues, the Washington Examiner reported on Monday.

The 5-4 decision makes it more difficult for those involved in deportation proceedings to get a federal court to review factual determinations that were made by an immigration court about the procedure.

The ruling, however, does not affect the ability of courts to weigh in on cases involving matters of law.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion that the wording Congress used in the law governing relief from deportation prohibits court "review of any judgment regarding the granting of relief. This plainly includes factual findings."

The case before the justices involved Pankajkumar Patel, an illegal immigrant who has been in the U.S. for almost 30 years, according to the Examiner. When he tried to legalize his status about 15 years ago he falsely checked on a driver's license application in Georgia that he was an American citizen.

His case was denied, and the government moved to deport him, with an immigration judge deciding that the application was not an innocent mistake but a pattern of misrepresentation by Patel.

Patel said that was a serious error in fact-finding, and that federal courts should be allowed to review such instances.

Gorsuch wrote in his dissent that "today, the court holds that a federal bureaucracy can make an obvious factual error, one that will result in an individual's removal from this county, and nothing can be done about it," CNN reported.

He emphasized that the decision will have "dire consequences for countless lawful immigrants" and stated that every year "thousands" of individuals try to obtain a green card" such as students who hope to remain in the U.S., and skilled workers sponsored by an employee.

"On the majority's telling, courts are powerless to correct bureaucratic mistakes like these no matter how grave they may be," he said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Illegal immigrants have only limited grounds to appeal deportation orders to the federal courts, the Supreme Court ruled Monday in a decision in which conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch led the dissent, joined by his three Democrat-appointed colleagues.
supreme court, illegal immigrants, deportations
340
2022-02-16
Monday, 16 May 2022 03:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved