SCOTUS Won't Take Case Involving Convicted Ex-Partner of Hunter Biden

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden who was trying to overturn his 2018 criminal conviction for securities fraud.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction of Devon Archer, the Associated Press reported.

A lower court judge had earlier set aside a jury verdict that found Archer guilty of fraud and ordered a new trial.

Participants in an effort to defraud the Oglala Sioux Tribe during a scheme involving the sale of bonds used Hunter Biden's name to enhance their credentials though he had no involvement, court records revealed, the AP reported.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden told The Wall Street Journal his name was invoked without his knowledge and that he cut ties with the perpetrators when he learned of their misconduct.

Archer’s 2018 conviction was overturned later that year, but the court of appeals in New York reinstated it in 2020.

Beginning in 2014, Archer and Hunter Biden both served on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma as then-Vice President Joe Biden oversaw U.S. policy on Ukraine. Hunter has said his decision to do so was a "mistake," while his father had repeatedly defended the move, saying "my son did nothing wrong," Politico reported.