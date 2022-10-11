Judges Expanding Gun Rights Citing Supreme Court Decision

Some judges, citing the Supreme Court's ruling this year to strengthen protections for carrying concealed weapons, are striking down other gun regulations, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled on June 23 that the Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside the home.

The ruling, a major victory for gun owners, came in a case involving a New York law, requiring a concealed carry application to demonstrate a special need for the protection.

NBC News noted gun owners had filed suit maintaining the requirement made it nearly impossible for ordinary citizens to get the license. They claimed that the law turned the Second Amendment into a limited privilege, not a constitutional right.

As a result of the high court's ruling, judges are now supposed to focus more on whether a regulation "is consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulations and less on whether gun regulations advance present day government interests, according to the Journal.

U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby has struck down key elements of the New York's hurried attempt to rewrite its handgun laws after the old ones were struck down by the high court.

Suddaby last week temporarily blocked parts of a New York law that put in place new gun permitting requirements — and sought to ban firearms from certain sensitive locations, like Times Square.

"It's definitely fair to say it is a harder test for the government to satisfy," said Jacob Charles, a law professor at Pepperdine University.

Here's a look at some other cases impacted by the Supreme Court ruling: