Head of Planned Parenthood: Expand SCOTUS

Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, called on Sunday for the expansion of the Supreme Court bench, according to The Hill.

McGill Johnson told MSNBC’s "Inside with Jen Psaki" she wants more justices on the court over recent attacks "on our democratic rights and our democratic freedoms."

In June of last year, the court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending a federal right to abortion. The court, however, did lift an injunction on the use of the abortion pill mifepristone set by a Texas judge while challenges to the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the medication work through the court system.

"The reality is," she said, "the court now has been fully captured in so many areas. The fact that you have, again, this lone Texas judge, that can now bring cases, you can forum shop there, bring cases to the 5th Circuit, which is also conservative and up to the Supreme Court now, which has a conservative supermajority."

McGill Johnson added that in addition to expanding the court, she would like to see term limits implemented.

"It would be one thing to call for, you know, a justice to step down for whatever reason, but the reality is, that the way in which the system has been captured requires us to engage in structural reform in a different way," she said.