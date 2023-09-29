×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | debit card | swipe fees | federal reserve

Supreme Court to Hear Case on Debit Card 'Swipe Fees'

By    |   Friday, 29 September 2023 08:03 PM EDT

The Supreme Court agreed to take up a case Friday on "swipe fees" — fees that banks charge merchants each time a customer swipes a debit card, Law360 reported.

North Dakota Retail Association v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve was brought up in 2021 when the Corner Post, a North Dakota-based truck stop, joined two state trade groups in challenging the Federal Reserve's treatment of swipe fees.

The plaintiffs argued that the Fed's cap on swipe fees, a direction given to them in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, was too high.

The 2010 bill requires the Fed to set a "reasonable" cap on the fees that are "proportional" to banks' costs. A year later, the board capped fees for financial institutions with over $10 billion in assets at 22.05 cents.

The plaintiffs argued that the cap set was higher than Congress intended in Dodd-Frank. Even the Fed's initial proposal, they argued, would have been over 10 cents lower — around 12 cents.

The original legal challenge against excessive swipe fees was dismissed by both the federal court in North Dakota and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

However, their argument now appears to be strengthened by the fact that Sen. Dick Durbin, who placed the amendment in the original Dodd-Frank bill, is authoring a new bill that could further lower the cap.

The Illinois Democrat's Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 requires banks with over $100 billion in assets to offer at least two options to process card transactions — one of which has to be an option other than Visa and Mastercard.

"Banks' costs of processing transactions have fallen dramatically, and these fees continue to drive up costs for merchants and prices for consumers," stated Stephanie Martz, the National Retail Federation's chief administrative officer and general counsel.

"Retailers are now paying twice as much as they should if the Fed had followed the law," she continued. "If the Fed isn't going to act on its own, the courts need to enforce the law."

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Supreme Court agreed to take up a case Friday on "swipe fees" - fees that banks charge merchants each time a customer swipes a debit card, Law360 reported.
supreme court, debit card, swipe fees, federal reserve
339
2023-03-29
Friday, 29 September 2023 08:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved