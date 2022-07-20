×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | approval | abortion | guns | roe

Public's Approval of Supreme Court Splits Along Party Lines

The U.S. Supreme Court through the 2021-2022 session
The U.S. Supreme Court through the 2021-2022 session. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 July 2022 11:19 AM EDT

The American public's approval of the Supreme Court has fallen since Roe v. Wade was overturned, but opinions are sharply divided along political party lines. The controversial abortion ruling was endorsed by many conservatives in the country and was condemned by liberals.

Overall, public approval of the high court is now 38%, compared with 60% about a year ago, a new poll found.

The national survey by Marquette University Law School, the first since the June 24 decision overturning a women's constitutional right to an abortion, reveals stark party differences. Among Democrats, approval of the Supreme Court's performance dropped to 15% from 52% in March, while Republican approval increased modestly to 67% from 64% during the same period.

In other contentious cases decided this year, the Supreme Court allowed more religious expression in public spaces, and allowed for greater freedom in carrying a gun in New York State. The justices also issued major rulings that restricted the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According. to the ACLU: "The recently completed U.S. Supreme Court term was the most conservative in a century, as President Trump's three nominees exercised their newfound power to turn the law radically to the right."

The poll indicates greater perceptions that the Supreme Court is conservative. The percentage saying the court is "moderate" fell to 21% from 50% in December 2019, while those who say the court is "somewhat conservative" or "very conservative" rose to 67% from 38% over the same period.

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted July 5-12, shortly after the release of the final decisions of the court's term that started in October 2021.

The poll, which had 1,003 respondents, had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The American public's approval of the Supreme Court has fallen since Roe v. Wade was overturned, but opinions are sharply divided along political party lines.
supreme court, approval, abortion, guns, roe
289
2022-19-20
Wednesday, 20 July 2022 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved