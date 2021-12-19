×
Study: Holiday Labor Shortage Costs Consumers

(Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 19 December 2021 05:33 PM

Business leaders have been forced to raise their prices by an average of 6% due to labor shortages, according to a Skynova study.

The survey, which collected data from 686 "business owners, managers, and senior employees," found that 33% of employees quit before the holidays. 

Some of the findings include:

  • 43% of businesses are actively hiring employees ahead of the holidays
  • 28% of businesses have been forced to raise prices of products or services due to the labor shortage, especially retail businesses (35%)
  • 43% of business owners [that are] anticipating sales troubles this season, leaned on presales strategies [such as gift cards, preordering, and off-season deals] to get cashflow going ahead of the holidays
  • 34% of those using presales strategies said it had an extremely positive impact on their business," but only 56% found it somewhat positive for their business
  • 43% of business owners were left to make new hires, and not just for seasonal work. Most said they were looking for full-time employees.

In an effort to boost employment, some report "offering bonuses, professional development, and seasonal bonuses (likely for temporary employees needed to fill holiday shifts this year)."

The study has a margin of error of +/- 4% with a 95% confidence level.

Business leaders have been forced to raise their prices by an average of 6% due to labor shortages, according to a Skynova study.
