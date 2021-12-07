Publisher: High-Demand Trump Book Out of Print Due to Paper Shortage

The publisher of former President Donald Trump's newest book, officially released Tuesday, reports there have been over 130,000 copies sold, but supply chain issues are dogging printing.

Trump's "Our Journey Together" coffee-table, picture book is available at 45books.com, but those who order now will receive a Christmas card from the president in time for Christmas, followed by the book in early January, according to Winning Team Publishing's Sergio Gor.

"President Donald J. Trump has sold more books than any other author in the same week by a wide margin – an incredible success," Gor told Newsmax on Tuesday. "Only in Joe Biden's America have higher gas prices, out of control inflation, and printers running out of paper become the unfortunate norm. We look forward to delivering hundreds of thousands additional copies in the new year."

Trump's publisher announced it had sold over 100,000 copies in the first nine days, but it has since gone out of stock due to supply chain issues, including a paper shortage.

Still, since Sunday, Winning Team Publishing has already sold more than 30,000 additional copies for delivery in January, Gor told Newsmax.

"Everybody wanted it," Trump told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." in an exclusive interview Monday night. "And the reason everyone wants it was, despite all the witch-hunts and all of the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax and the impeachment scam No. 1 and impeachment scam No. 2, we had an incredible presidency what we've done. All of those things I just state and many more, many, many more.

"And people wanted to see it. People were calling, 'pictures, we'll take anything.'"

The book is "proudly printed in America," Gor added, noting the publishing world has seen multiple books out of print due to shortages of paper under the Biden administration's supply chain woes.

Among the 130,000-plus copies sold, Gor added none of the sales are to groups and are solely individual orders from 45books.com, Barnes & Noble, or Amazon.

"Winning Team Publishing paid President Donald Trump a multi-million dollar advance to acquire the rights to his latest book," Gor told Newsmax.

Trump also told Newsmax on Monday night he is currently writing his presidential memoir, with the publisher yet to be determined, but releasing it "non-censored" is a must.

"It's very strong," Trump told Keith. "I've had a lot of best-sellers, as you know, and some No. 1 best-sellers. We've had some great success with books over the years."

Trump added "we have great interest from publishers, like you wouldn't believe" on his next book.

"They like to say, well, you didn't have interest," Trump continued. "They always have. You know, it's an amazing thing, if you're going to sell more books than anybody else, they may not talk about it – the radical left is absolutely afraid."

"We've got a lot of interest of people that want to do it, or do it myself."

Trump noted there is benefits to releasing the book himself, praising Winning Team Publishing for "Our Journey Together" picture book already released.

"It's a beautiful book," Trump added. "It was a beautiful job. The printer is really fantastic, the job that they've done.

"That way you get it done, and you get it done right, and you get it done non-censored, which I like."

"Our Journey Together" did more than $1 million in sales in the first 24 hours of pre-sale at 45books.com, according to Gor.

"We have seen such an incredible response to President Donald Trump's newest book, selling a million dollars worth of books in 24 hours is just extraordinary," Gor said.