New Super PAC Aims to Bolster GOP Senate Candidates in Key States

A new super PAC has been launched by Heritage Action for America to help conservative Senate candidates in key battleground states ahead of the midterms.

According to Politico, the Sentinel Action Fund super PAC's first target is the Senate race in Georgia, where Republican Herschel Walker will face Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in November. The new super PAC plans to spend $1 million in Georgia.

Walker, who was endorsed in the primary by former President Donald Trump, defeated five GOP challengers and cleared the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff.

The super PAC also intends to get involved in Senate races in Nevada, Arizona, and New Hampshire once the GOP candidates are determined, Politico said.

"The left poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a well-oiled political machine focusing on ground game," Jessica Anderson, president of the super PAC said of Georgia, where Democrats had won two Senate seats after President Joe Biden's victory in the state in 2020. "We intend to beat them at their own game."

Noting GOP momentum behind Walker, she said: "That's kind of the secret sauce we've got going for us. What is the conservative grassroots appetite for these candidates, and is it powerful enough to come alongside them and propel them to victory in November? And we have that in Georgia."

She said the super PAC's initial commitment will include television ad buys. However, much of its focus will go toward outreach to target hundreds of thousands of voters through a "state-of-the-art ground game."