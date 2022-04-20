Democrat Super PAC Rolls Out New Ad Campaign Blitz in Battleground States

As President Joe Biden continues to spiral downward in public opinion polls, the Democrat super PAC American Bridge 21st Century is hoping a new $3.5 million targeted ad campaign can revive his image in time for November's midterm elections.

Politico reports that the super PAC will run TV, digital, and radio ads in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada — all states that went to Biden in 2020 that have Senate, House, and gubernatorial races this year.

American Bridge has been airing ads in these states for the last six weeks, according to Politico, as part of the committee's midterm spending plan, which will reportedly cost eight figures.

As high inflation continues to threaten Americans' ability to put food on the table and gas in the tank, the group is seemingly mindful of the importance of the economic issue.

In an ad that will air in Pennsylvania, a self-labeled "former Republican" says the president is "focused on access to better jobs and lowering costs and getting this economy back on track."

In Arizona, a retiree who "hasn't always voted Democrat" is featured, saying "Joe Biden deserves a lot of credit for the turnaround here in Tucson." An image of the headline "Arizona has recovered all jobs lost during pandemic" flashes on the screen.

"Costs are still high, but Joe Biden knows that, and he's doing what he can to bring those costs down," she continues. "Biden thinks we should be making more here in America — more American manufacturing means more jobs and less expensive goods to buy."

According to a number of public polls, inflation, which has soared to 40-year highs in recent months, and cost of living top the list of voter concerns.

While the party in power typically loses seats during midterm elections, voters are widely expected to give Democrats a shellacking in November, venting their anger over rising prices and the difficulties of making do with increasingly less.

The super PAC's new ads, which all center on costs, seek to address those concerns.

"What we're finding in our research is that we need to credential Biden on the things people already like about him and he's doing well, like creating jobs ... then, we need to transition to bringing down costs and what people are feeling right now," Danny Kazin, American Bridge's vice president of campaigns, told Politico. "If we can't hold numbers on the economy, nothing else matters."