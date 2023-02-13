×
Nielsen: 113M Watched Super Bowl, No. 3 TV Broadcast of All Time

Nielsen: 113M Watched Super Bowl, No. 3 TV Broadcast of All Time
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Monday, 13 February 2023 07:54 PM EST

Super Bowl LVII earned an average TV audience of 113 million people, Nielsen reported Monday, making it the third most-watched Super Bowl on record and the third most-watched television broadcast of all time.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles came up just shy of the record of 114.4 million viewers, on average, that watched the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015.

Super Bowl LI, the Patriots' famed 34-28 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in February 2017, hit 113.7 million for Fox between network and streaming, making Chiefs-Eagles Fox Sports' second most-watched broadcast ever.

About 106 million viewers watched Super Bowl LVII on Fox and Fox Deportes, and the other seven million utilized streaming platforms that factored into the total.

It represents a modest bump over last year's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, which reported 112.3 million viewers on average.

Rihanna's halftime show drew an average of 118.7 million viewers, Nielsen said, making it the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance on record.

The average of seven million streams made Super Bowl LVII the most-streamed Super Bowl to date, Fox said.

Predictably, Kansas City and Philadelphia were the top two metered markets for the broadcast, followed by Cincinnati, Detroit and Pittsburgh.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 13 February 2023 07:54 PM
