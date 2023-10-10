Rep. Suozzi Plans to Retake Old Seat From Rep. Santos

Former New York Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi announced on social media Tuesday that he will challenge incumbent Republican Rep. George Santos for the seat he left to pursue a gubernatorial run in 2022.

“Today I’m filing a committee to run for Congress in November 2024,” Suozzi posted on social media platform X Tuesday. “The madness in Washington, D.C., and the absurdity of George Santos remaining in the Congress is obvious to everyone.”

Suozzi abandoned the 3rd District Congressional seat after serving three terms to unsuccessfully win the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022, opening the door for Santos to come in and flip the district, The Washington Post reported.

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took over the seat from the tarnished former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he resigned during the summer of 2021 amid a sex scandal, won the Democratic nomination in that race.

Santos is facing criminal financial charges alleging he defrauded campaign donors by misusing funds during his run in 2022, the report said.

According to the Post, Suozzi is facing three other Democrat challengers for the seat in the 2024 primary including Democrat fundraiser Zak Malamed, former state Sen. Anna Kaplan, and Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan.

Santos is also facing GOP primary challenges from investment banker and Afghanistan veteran Kellen Curry, New York Police Department Detective Mike Sapraicone, and former Israel Defense Forces member Daniel Norber.

Politico reported that the race is one of six in the Empire State that is viewed as competitive, and a way to overturn, or at least weaken the Republicans razor-thin five vote House majority that Santos' victory helped win in 2022.

Kaplan quickly took aim at Suozzi’s announcement Tuesday.

“After almost a year of this district having embarrassing representation, Tom Suozzi thinks voters on Long Island have forgotten that he abandoned us to George Santos,” Kaplan said in a statement to Politico. “The Democratic Party is a pro-choice party, and unlike Tom Suozzi, I will always stand up for a woman’s right to choose — period.”

National Republican Campaign Committee spokesperson Savannah Viar also did not waste any time going after the former Democratic representative.

“Cuomo apologist and third-place loser Tom Suozzi just couldn’t stay away after his embarrassing loss for governor last year,” she said in a statement to the news outlet. “Voters resoundingly rejected him already and they haven’t forgotten why.”

According to Politico, Suozzi is expected to formally announce his candidacy after the local elections Nov. 7.