NH Gov. Sununu: COVID Here For 'Years,' Masks Just One Tool in Arsenal

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday the battle against the coronavirus will go on for "years," and masks are just one tool in an arsenal for slowing the spread — including home tests.

In an interview on CBS News' "Face The Nation," Sununu said mask mandates, on the other hand, are "not necessarily a light lift."

"Masks are incredibly important, there's no doubt about it," he said. "But when you look at all these different mandates that you can or cannot put in place is always a downside as well," he said.

"Social distancing, mask -- far and away the most important thing is get vaccinated, get your boosters, quick access to testing. These are all pieces of the puzzle to reduce the transmission of the virus, so it's just not a matter of whether we do it or not," he said of mandates.

According to Sununu, "almost no state has mask mandates right now."

"But as a governor, if you were to do that, every district, every county, whether you have high transmission levels, whether you're highly vaccinated or not, it covers everybody," he said. "And what you're really telling folks is thank you for making the sacrifice and getting the vaccine, getting the boosters, doing the right thing and you're still in the penalty box."

"If I were to put a mask mandate in now, when do I undo it?" he asked. "COVID isn't going away for the next couple of years. We're going to have Omicron; we are going to have new variants."

Sununu said he wants to lead the country by example.

"In New Hampshire, we’re the 'live, free or die state,' the number one state for freedom," he said.

"And we've also been able to balance the safety of COVID through all of these different surges, I think better than most. We're at the frontlines of the COVID surge right now, to be sure, but that's because we're at the front lines of winter. And unfortunately, we're going to see it through the rest of the country as well.

"We want to kind of lead by example, put some of these innovative pieces in place, like home testing or whatever it might be, and hopefully have folks' kind of follow along and understand that we're in this for the long haul," he said. "This isn't just beating it back for the next 60 days. We're going to be dealing with COVID, probably for the next couple of years."

Related Stories: