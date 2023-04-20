×
Tags: suicide | sacramento | airport | active shooter

Man Kills Himself in Sacramento Airport

By    |   Thursday, 20 April 2023 08:35 AM EDT

A 53-year-old man shot and killed himself in a parking garage at the Sacramento International Airport in California, Wednesday night, sparking 911 calls of an active shooter.

The Sacramento Bee reported the man fired two gunshots just before midnight ET while he sat in a truck at the airport's parking structure. The rounds were all contained in the truck, deputies said. There were no other injuries reported.

The shooting did not cause any delays at the airport, the newspaper said citing data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the investigation was preliminary, but 911 calls to authorities had indicated a possible active shooting situation.

According to KCRA-TV, Gandhi said a 911 caller to dispatchers said he was in distress in his vehicle parked in the airport garage. That call came in about a half an hour before the shooting.

Deputies tried talking with him, but Gandhi said the man fired two shots while still inside his vehicle. When they later approached the truck, they found the man dead inside.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


